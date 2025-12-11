Cousin's Betrayal: Arrest Made in Disturbing Ballia Case
In Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping his 19-year-old cousin. The accused, related to the victim through his maternal aunt, is charged under multiple sections following the victim's allegations and subsequent police investigation.
A 25-year-old man from the Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh faces serious allegations after being accused of abducting and raping his 19-year-old cousin. The alleged incident has sparked a swift law enforcement response, culminating in the suspect's arrest on Wednesday, according to Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh.
The accused, who frequented the victim's residence as a family member, reportedly abducted the young woman on November 25, as stated in the police report. The victim's father lodged an official complaint, prompting authorities to register an FIR under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on November 27.
The victim, rescued by the police, provided statements alleging abduction, rape, and threats to her life, which led to additional charges against the suspect for rape and criminal intimidation. The incident has raised concerns and catalyzed discussions surrounding safety and justice within the community.
