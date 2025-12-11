Left Menu

Cousin's Betrayal: Arrest Made in Disturbing Ballia Case

In Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping his 19-year-old cousin. The accused, related to the victim through his maternal aunt, is charged under multiple sections following the victim's allegations and subsequent police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 11-12-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 09:23 IST
Cousin's Betrayal: Arrest Made in Disturbing Ballia Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man from the Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh faces serious allegations after being accused of abducting and raping his 19-year-old cousin. The alleged incident has sparked a swift law enforcement response, culminating in the suspect's arrest on Wednesday, according to Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh.

The accused, who frequented the victim's residence as a family member, reportedly abducted the young woman on November 25, as stated in the police report. The victim's father lodged an official complaint, prompting authorities to register an FIR under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on November 27.

The victim, rescued by the police, provided statements alleging abduction, rape, and threats to her life, which led to additional charges against the suspect for rape and criminal intimidation. The incident has raised concerns and catalyzed discussions surrounding safety and justice within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025