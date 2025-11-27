Left Menu

Reshaping Pakistan's Growth: A Call for Economic Overhaul

Pakistan’s central bank chief urges a shift in economic policy as the current growth model cannot support 250 million people. Jameel Ahmad highlights declining growth trends, high unemployment, and poverty rates, advocating for long-term structural reforms and sustainable growth strategies to ensure socio-economic prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:44 IST
Reshaping Pakistan's Growth: A Call for Economic Overhaul
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a stark assessment of Pakistan's current economic trajectory, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad, has sounded the alarm on the unsustainability of the country's growth model.

Speaking at the Pakistan Business Council's 'Dialogue on the Economy', Ahmad pointed to a persistent decline in economic growth and warned that existing policies cannot support a population of over 250 million. This comes amidst heightened unemployment and poverty rates, with the jobless rate hitting a 21-year high.

Ahmad insists on rethinking the country's economic approach, pressing policymakers and businesses to adopt a long-term vision. Structural issues need addressing through reforms, and the private sector must prioritize long-term gains over fleeting short-term profits to achieve lasting socio-economic development.

TRENDING

1
Pokrovsk: The Battle for the Gateway to Donetsk

Pokrovsk: The Battle for the Gateway to Donetsk

 Global
2
Karnataka Pushes Central Government to Rescue Maize Farmers Amid Price Crash

Karnataka Pushes Central Government to Rescue Maize Farmers Amid Price Crash

 India
3
Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Decades

Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Deca...

 Global
4
Steady Euro Zone Bonds Amid ECB's Interest Rate Strategy

Steady Euro Zone Bonds Amid ECB's Interest Rate Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025