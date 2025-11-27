Reshaping Pakistan's Growth: A Call for Economic Overhaul

In a stark assessment of Pakistan's current economic trajectory, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad, has sounded the alarm on the unsustainability of the country's growth model.

Speaking at the Pakistan Business Council's 'Dialogue on the Economy', Ahmad pointed to a persistent decline in economic growth and warned that existing policies cannot support a population of over 250 million. This comes amidst heightened unemployment and poverty rates, with the jobless rate hitting a 21-year high.

Ahmad insists on rethinking the country's economic approach, pressing policymakers and businesses to adopt a long-term vision. Structural issues need addressing through reforms, and the private sector must prioritize long-term gains over fleeting short-term profits to achieve lasting socio-economic development.