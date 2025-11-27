False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi
An Ahmedabad-bound Air India flight returned to Delhi airport due to suspected smoke in the cargo hold. The smoke indication was false, and all 170 passengers on the Airbus A320 were safely disembarked. They were later flown to Ahmedabad on another plane.
An Air India plane bound for Ahmedabad was forced to return to Delhi airport on Thursday evening after a suspected smoke alert in the cargo hold, according to sources.
Upon investigation, the smoke indication was found to be a false alarm. The Delhi-Ahmedabad flight, AI2939, had 170 people onboard.
Following standard procedures, the Airbus A320 landed safely, and the passengers were transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey to Ahmedabad.
