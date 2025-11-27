Left Menu

False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

An Ahmedabad-bound Air India flight returned to Delhi airport due to suspected smoke in the cargo hold. The smoke indication was false, and all 170 passengers on the Airbus A320 were safely disembarked. They were later flown to Ahmedabad on another plane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India plane bound for Ahmedabad was forced to return to Delhi airport on Thursday evening after a suspected smoke alert in the cargo hold, according to sources.

Upon investigation, the smoke indication was found to be a false alarm. The Delhi-Ahmedabad flight, AI2939, had 170 people onboard.

Following standard procedures, the Airbus A320 landed safely, and the passengers were transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey to Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

