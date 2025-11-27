False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

An Air India plane bound for Ahmedabad was forced to return to Delhi airport on Thursday evening after a suspected smoke alert in the cargo hold, according to sources.

Upon investigation, the smoke indication was found to be a false alarm. The Delhi-Ahmedabad flight, AI2939, had 170 people onboard.

Following standard procedures, the Airbus A320 landed safely, and the passengers were transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey to Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)