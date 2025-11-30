Fire Incident Causes Traffic Chaos on Mumbai Highway
A car caught fire on Mumbai's Western Express Highway, causing significant traffic disruption. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as only the driver was present and unharmed. The fire was swiftly extinguished, but it led to a traffic bottleneck on the busy highway for a while.
A car burst into flames on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai's Kandivli area on Sunday night, significantly impacting traffic flow. An official confirmed the incident, noting that no injuries occurred as the driver was the sole occupant and managed to escape unharmed. The blaze was promptly extinguished by Fire Brigade personnel.
The incident caused substantial traffic congestion on the bustling highway, according to authorities. The traffic chaos persisted for a considerable period, affecting the mobility of numerous commuters.
Officials have not provided further details on how the fire started, but timely action ensured that no lives were at risk. The incident highlights the potential hazards and the importance of road safety measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
