Fire Incident Causes Traffic Chaos on Mumbai Highway

A car burst into flames on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai's Kandivli area on Sunday night, significantly impacting traffic flow. An official confirmed the incident, noting that no injuries occurred as the driver was the sole occupant and managed to escape unharmed. The blaze was promptly extinguished by Fire Brigade personnel.

The incident caused substantial traffic congestion on the bustling highway, according to authorities. The traffic chaos persisted for a considerable period, affecting the mobility of numerous commuters.

Officials have not provided further details on how the fire started, but timely action ensured that no lives were at risk. The incident highlights the potential hazards and the importance of road safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)