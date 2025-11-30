Left Menu

Fire Incident Causes Traffic Chaos on Mumbai Highway

A car caught fire on Mumbai's Western Express Highway, causing significant traffic disruption. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as only the driver was present and unharmed. The fire was swiftly extinguished, but it led to a traffic bottleneck on the busy highway for a while.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:34 IST
Fire Incident Causes Traffic Chaos on Mumbai Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A car burst into flames on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai's Kandivli area on Sunday night, significantly impacting traffic flow. An official confirmed the incident, noting that no injuries occurred as the driver was the sole occupant and managed to escape unharmed. The blaze was promptly extinguished by Fire Brigade personnel.

The incident caused substantial traffic congestion on the bustling highway, according to authorities. The traffic chaos persisted for a considerable period, affecting the mobility of numerous commuters.

Officials have not provided further details on how the fire started, but timely action ensured that no lives were at risk. The incident highlights the potential hazards and the importance of road safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Waqf registration: SC asks petitioners to approach respective tribunals before deadline.

Waqf registration: SC asks petitioners to approach respective tribunals befo...

 India
2
New Voices from Kashmir: National Conference Leaders Sworn In

New Voices from Kashmir: National Conference Leaders Sworn In

 India
3
Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

 India
4
Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025