Rajasthan High Court Evacuated After Bomb Scare

The Rajasthan High Court was evacuated on Friday after receiving a bomb threat via email, according to officials.

A halt in judicial proceedings ensued as bomb disposal and dog squads executed an extensive search of the complex, but no suspicious object was located.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lalit Sharma stated that the police were promptly alerted, and multiple teams were dispatched to perform parallel checks. Once the all-clear was given, court entry resumed, with proceedings slated to continue from 2 PM. This incident follows similar threats made to the Ajmer Dargah and district collectorate, and a previous threat to the court a month earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)