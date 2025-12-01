Bank of Japan Poised for Rate Hike Amid Rising Economic Confidence

The Bank of Japan signaled a potential rate hike during its next policy meeting, as Governor Kazuo Ueda pointed to mounting economic optimism and diminishing tariff concerns. Ueda's remarks fueled market speculation, boosting the yen and bond yields, with analysts predicting an 80% chance of a December rate increase.

In a recent speech, Ueda expressed confidence in Japan's economic recovery from a recent contraction, attributing improved conditions to less severe impacts from U.S. tariffs. This development increases the likelihood of the BOJ's economic projections being met, paving the way for a possible interest rate hike.

The BOJ remains focused on wage trends, as firms continue to raise wages amid a tight labor market. Ueda emphasized the importance of assessing economic and price developments, both domestically and internationally, in determining the timing and extent of a rate hike, while also addressing concerns over yen depreciation.

