EIB Backs €97.5m Upgrade of Politecnico di Torino to Boost Research and Innovation

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Politecnico di Torino have signed a finance contract worth up to €97.5 million, paving the way for a major redevelopment of one of Italy’s premier universities. The financing will support the renovation, modernisation and construction of new sustainable infrastructure across the Turin campus, strengthening the university’s role as a leading national and European hub for science, technology and innovation.

A Strategic Investment in Education and Competitiveness

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti emphasised that modern universities equipped with sustainable facilities are central to Europe’s long-term economic strength. “Investing in modern and sustainable universities means investing in the future of young people and national competitiveness,” she said. She added that supporting the Politecnico di Torino—one of Italy’s top engineering and innovation institutions—advances both the country’s technological leadership and its green and digital transition goals.

Campus Redevelopment to Transform Learning and Research

The redevelopment plan covers more than 67 000 m² of new and upgraded infrastructure. Projects will include:

Modern teaching spaces

Cutting-edge research laboratories

Development and innovation centres

Energy-efficient buildings with reduced environmental impact

The aim is to provide a better learning environment for students, improved working conditions for staff and a campus aligned with Europe’s sustainability standards.

Strengthening Management, Planning and Financial Governance

Director-General Vincenzo Tedesco highlighted the university’s internal reforms that made this funding possible. He noted improvements in budget management, financial planning and project oversight. These measures have strengthened the university’s credit profile, making it a trusted partner for the EIB.

“The Politecnico di Torino has established itself as a social investment player,” Tedesco said, noting that new monitoring and cost-control systems have been introduced across EIB-financed strategic projects to ensure transparency and timely execution.

Boosting Strategic Research Sectors

The investment will significantly enhance research and innovation capacity across several strategic sectors, including:

Aerospace engineering

Advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0

Robotics and automation

Digital and green technologies

These advancements are expected to open new opportunities for collaboration between universities, businesses and research institutions, strengthening Italy’s and Europe’s competitiveness in high-tech fields.

Part of a Broader National Effort

The EIB’s support for the Politecnico di Torino is part of a larger long-term investment strategy in Italian higher education. Over the last decade, the EIB has provided more than €700 million to modernise university campuses throughout Italy, improving energy efficiency, expanding research infrastructure and supporting innovation-led development.

Through this latest partnership, both the EIB and the Politecnico aim to accelerate the transition toward a sustainable, research-driven European economy while enhancing opportunities for students, researchers and industry partners.