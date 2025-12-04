Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Plane from US carrying returned migrants lands in Venezuela, foreign minister says

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 03:36 IST
UPDATE 1-Plane from US carrying returned migrants lands in Venezuela, foreign minister says

A plane from the United States carrying 266 Venezuelan migrants landed in Venezuela on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said.

The aircraft, an Eastern Air Lines flight from Phoenix, was cleared to land at Maiquetia, near Caracas, the transportation ministry said on Tuesday, after bilateral flights were briefly suspended amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Over the weekend, Venezuela said the U.S.'

unilateral closure of Venezuelan airspace had ended repatriation flights, but on Tuesday the ministry said it had received a U.S. request to resume them.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gil told reporters at the air terminal that since the beginning of the year, at least 18,354 Venezuelans have arrived in the country on 95 flights, 76 of them directly from the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Madinah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Ahmedabad following bomb threat

IndiGo Madinah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Ahmedabad following bomb threat

 India
2
RPT-FACTBOX-How hedge funds performed in a volatile November

RPT-FACTBOX-How hedge funds performed in a volatile November

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region

 China
4
AI in journalism and democracy: Can we rely on it?

AI in journalism and democracy: Can we rely on it?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025