IKEA opens its furthest store from Sweden in New Zealand

IKEA opened its first store in New Zealand on Thursday, entering its 64th market and marking the furniture retailer's most distant outpost from its native Sweden.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 10:57 IST
IKEA opened its first store in New Zealand on Thursday, entering its 64th market and marking the furniture retailer's most distant outpost from its native Sweden. The long-awaited 34,000 square-metre (365,973 square foot) store at the Sylvia Park shopping centre in Auckland employs 500 people and is IKEA's 505th store.

IKEA's New Zealand expansion was announced in 2019 and comes 50 years after opening in neighbouring Australia. IKEA now operates in 64 markets around the world. IKEA franchisee Ingka Group said the opening, which drew thousands of people, was special given New Zealand's distance from Sweden.

"It's a real leap of faith, investment and friendship, showing we're not just exporting a store, we're planting roots for the long term, creating jobs, learning from local communities and tailoring our offer for Kiwi homes," Retail Manager Tolga Oncu said in a statement.

