Tripura Tea Transformation: Aiming for Self-Reliance

Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, has urged the state's tea development corporation to devise strategies for becoming self-reliant and generate employment, according to an official on Friday. This call comes as the Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) reported a reduction in its financial loss from Rs 5.4 crore to Rs 2.81 crore.

During a review meeting with the Industries and Commerce Department and TTDC officials, Saha emphasized the superior taste and aroma of Tripura tea and pressed the need for aggressive marketing. He also stressed aligning with Prime Minister Modi's 'vocal for local' initiative to boost local consumption.

To improve conditions for tea workers, wages have been increased and infrastructure upgraded. Efforts are underway to make the TTDC a self-reliant organization with a goal of achieving zero financial loss within this fiscal year, according to TTDC chairman Samir Ranjan Ghosh.

(With inputs from agencies.)