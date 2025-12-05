IndiGo Grounded: New Pilot Regulations Disrupt India's Skies

India's aviation sector has been thrown into chaos as IndiGo, the country's largest airline, cancelled around 500 flights on Friday due to new pilot regulations.

The airline's failure to plan for the new flying time rules led to cancelled flights from major airports, including New Delhi. Passengers expressed frustration, with protests erupting at Bengaluru airport, as shared in a viral video post on X. The cancellations are part of a disruption expected to last until February 10, as the airline seeks to align with revised duty norms.

These regulations, effective November 1, increased mandatory rest hours and limited night-time landings. While IndiGo grapples with its operational crisis, other Indian airlines remain unaffected. The airline's stock faced a significant dip following the turmoil, intensifying calls for discussion in the Indian parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)