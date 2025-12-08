Crisis in Indian Aviation: The Fallout of Structural Deficiency

The CPI(M) has demanded a thorough investigation into the disruptions facing IndiGo flights, stating that the ongoing aviation crisis in India stems from long-standing structural issues within the air transport sector.

In a sharply-worded statement, the party criticized the prevailing disregard for air travelers, pointing to a monopoly or duopoly in the sector. It accused IndiGo of pressuring regulators to delay important safety regulations, which has led to significant operational challenges and inflated airfares.

The Left party also raised concerns over potential political contributions by IndiGo, calling for a Supreme Court or parliamentary inquiry to hold accountable those responsible for the crisis. This, they claim, is reflective of broader issues in infrastructure sectors plagued by monopolistic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)