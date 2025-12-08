Left Menu

Crisis in Indian Aviation: The Fallout of Structural Deficiency

The CPI(M) calls for a probe into IndiGo flight disruptions, attributing the crisis to structural deficiencies in India's air transport sector. They allege a monopoly/duopoly, criticize IndiGo for delaying DGCA regulations, and demand an inquiry to assess accountability and enforce airfare regulations.

The CPI(M) has demanded a thorough investigation into the disruptions facing IndiGo flights, stating that the ongoing aviation crisis in India stems from long-standing structural issues within the air transport sector.

In a sharply-worded statement, the party criticized the prevailing disregard for air travelers, pointing to a monopoly or duopoly in the sector. It accused IndiGo of pressuring regulators to delay important safety regulations, which has led to significant operational challenges and inflated airfares.

The Left party also raised concerns over potential political contributions by IndiGo, calling for a Supreme Court or parliamentary inquiry to hold accountable those responsible for the crisis. This, they claim, is reflective of broader issues in infrastructure sectors plagued by monopolistic practices.

