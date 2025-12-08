Left Menu

Haryana Sets New Age Limits for Tourist and Commercial Vehicles

Haryana's Cabinet has approved amendments to the state's Motor Vehicles Rules, establishing maximum age limits for tourist and commercial vehicles. The new rules specify varying age limits based on fuel type and permit category, with stricter regulations for vehicles operating within the National Capital Region compared to non-NCR areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:12 IST
The Haryana government has revised the state's Motor Vehicles Rules, setting maximum operating ages for various tourist and commercial vehicles. These amendments, now named the Haryana Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2025, introduce different limits depending on fuel type and geographic area.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), tourist vehicles with all-India tourist permits can now operate for up to 12 years if powered by petrol or CNG, while diesel-powered vehicles are limited to 10 years. Outside the NCR, these permits allow vehicles to run for 12 years irrespective of the fuel used.

Additional categories, including stage carriage, contract carriage, goods vehicles, and school buses, face a maximum age limit of 15 years in the NCR if operating on petrol, CNG, electric, or other clean fuels. Diesel variants in these categories can operate for up to 10 years within the NCR. In contrast, non-NCR areas permit these vehicles to run for 15 years, regardless of fuel type.

(With inputs from agencies.)

