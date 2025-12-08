Honoring Heroes: LG Sinha's Tribute to Bravery
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha honored martyrs and voiced appreciation for the armed forces. During a tribute event, he engaged with veterans and contributed to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, encouraging public donations for the welfare of serving personnel and their families.
On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid heartfelt tributes to martyrs, expressing gratitude to the armed forces and acknowledging the nation's debt to their sacrifices.
Sinha met with armed forces veterans at Lok Bhavan in Jammu, applauding their bravery and dedication while reinforcing the nation's profound respect for their service.
Coinciding with the occasion, Sinha made a significant donation to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, urging citizens to remember that the responsibility for the welfare of military personnel is shared and encouraging public support for their well-being.
