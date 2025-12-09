India Grounds IndiGo: Flight Cuts Amid Scheduling Chaos
India mandates IndiGo to reduce flights by 10% following massive cancellations, affecting thousands of travelers. The decision, after new pilot rest rules, aims to stabilize operations. IndiGo's cancellation of 2,000 services last week highlighted poor planning, prompting government intervention to ensure better scheduling and mitigate further disruptions.
India has enforced a 10% cut in flights by IndiGo after the airline mishandled pilot scheduling, resulting in over 2,000 cancellations last week. This move, up from an initial 5% reduction, was declared by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu post-crisis talks with IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers, who had to cancel a London event appearance.
The reduction translates to at least 220 daily flights being axed from India's foremost airline operations, following the implementation of new pilot duty and rest regulations as of November 1. Minister Naidu emphasized that this curtailment is essential for operational stability and reducing future cancellations.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier directed IndiGo to revise its winter schedule by slashing 5% of services, ordering flights to cease on monopoly routes to encourage competition. No specific timeline has been provided for the duration of these mandated cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
