Jagan Reddy Challenges TDP's Economic Claims
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief of YSRCP, accused the TDP government of misleading economic projections, highlighting discrepancies with CAG-audited accounts. He criticized the fiscal management and raised concerns about corruption and economic weaknesses under TDP's governance, challenging their assertions of strong economic performance.
- Country:
- India
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday accused the TDP government of issuing deceptive Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) forecasts for the fiscal year 2025-26, which he claimed greatly differ from CAG-audited accounts.
He made these remarks following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that the state's fiscal performance surpasses the national average. Reddy argued that the TDP's financial figures are at odds with the confirmed accounts.
Jagan Reddy highlighted serious financial concerns, such as low revenue growth and increased borrowings, framing them as contradictory to the NDA government's strong economic narrative. He urged scrutiny of the fiscal data under Naidu's leadership and questioned why fiscal pressures persist.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jagan Reddy
- TDP
- economic claims
- CAG
- GSDP
- fiscal performance
- corruption
- Andhra Pradesh
- GDP
- YSRCP
ALSO READ
Allahabad High Court Calls for Stringent Review in Corruption Probes
Punjab's Political Corruption Crisis: A Call for Comprehensive Investigation
Rice Milling Scam Unveiled: The Deepening Corruption Web
Farmers' Protest at Heraklion Airport: A Battle for EU Aid amid Corruption Scandal
Cuban Ex-Minister Sentenced to Life for Espionage and Corruption