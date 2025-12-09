Left Menu

Jagan Reddy Challenges TDP's Economic Claims

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief of YSRCP, accused the TDP government of misleading economic projections, highlighting discrepancies with CAG-audited accounts. He criticized the fiscal management and raised concerns about corruption and economic weaknesses under TDP's governance, challenging their assertions of strong economic performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:38 IST
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday accused the TDP government of issuing deceptive Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) forecasts for the fiscal year 2025-26, which he claimed greatly differ from CAG-audited accounts.

He made these remarks following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that the state's fiscal performance surpasses the national average. Reddy argued that the TDP's financial figures are at odds with the confirmed accounts.

Jagan Reddy highlighted serious financial concerns, such as low revenue growth and increased borrowings, framing them as contradictory to the NDA government's strong economic narrative. He urged scrutiny of the fiscal data under Naidu's leadership and questioned why fiscal pressures persist.

