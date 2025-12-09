Allahabad High Court Calls for Stringent Review in Corruption Probes

The Allahabad High Court has expressed concerns over the casual manner in which matters relating to the Prevention of Corruption Act are being handled. The court has instructed the principal secretary (home) and the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh to take urgent actions to rectify this.

This directive was issued during a bail hearing for Suresh Prakash Gautam in a corruption case. Gautam, who served as a labour enforcement officer, was caught accepting a bribe and had a significant sum of money recovered from his house.

The court criticized the lax handling of the trap operation, noting procedural oversights. It highlighted the delay in creating a recovery memo and called for proceedings to be done on-site for integrity. The court urged officials to enforce stricter observance of legal process to maintain the sanctity of corruption investigations.

