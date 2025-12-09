Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Calls for Stringent Review in Corruption Probes

The Allahabad High Court observed that investigations under the Prevention of Corruption Act are handled carelessly. It urged Uttar Pradesh officials to rectify this by reviewing a case involving Suresh Prakash Gautam. The court highlighted procedural lapses during a bribe trap operation and called for stricter adherence to due processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:55 IST
Allahabad High Court Calls for Stringent Review in Corruption Probes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has expressed concerns over the casual manner in which matters relating to the Prevention of Corruption Act are being handled. The court has instructed the principal secretary (home) and the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh to take urgent actions to rectify this.

This directive was issued during a bail hearing for Suresh Prakash Gautam in a corruption case. Gautam, who served as a labour enforcement officer, was caught accepting a bribe and had a significant sum of money recovered from his house.

The court criticized the lax handling of the trap operation, noting procedural oversights. It highlighted the delay in creating a recovery memo and called for proceedings to be done on-site for integrity. The court urged officials to enforce stricter observance of legal process to maintain the sanctity of corruption investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025