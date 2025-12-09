Left Menu

Telangana Unveils Ambitious Plan for USD 3 Trillion Economy by 2047

Telangana is set to transform its economy, aiming for a USD 3 trillion GDP by 2047, up from USD 200 billion. The 'Telangana Raising 2047 Vision Document' focuses on infrastructure, governance, and strategic projects to achieve this ambitious goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:58 IST
Telangana is on an economic mission, aspiring to reach a USD 3 trillion GDP by 2047, a substantial leap from its current USD 200 billion economy. This ambitious goal forms the centerpiece of the 'Telangana Raising 2047 Vision Document,' unveiled at the conclusion of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025.

Key to this transformation is the focus on game-changing infrastructure and governance excellence. Released by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the document details strategic projects like Bharat Future City, River Musi Rejuvenation, and high-speed bullet train corridors connecting Hyderabad with major cities.

Currently, Telangana contributes around 5% of India's GDP, despite forming just 2.5% of the population. The state aims to double this contribution to 10% by 2047, leveraging its strengths and strategic growth policies to drive economic expansion and competitiveness.

