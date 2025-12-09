Left Menu

Rebuilding Hope: New Homes and Sports Infrastructure Transform Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha initiated the construction of 344 new homes in Kathua district, targeting relief for families impacted by recent natural calamities. Emphasizing unity and collective action, the project is supported by NGO HRDS-India, which will cover costs and amenities. An indoor stadium was also inaugurated.

Updated: 09-12-2025 19:19 IST
In a move to rebuild communities devastated by recent natural disasters, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the construction of 344 new houses in Kathua district. This initiative aims to provide relief for families affected by recent calamities and underscores the administration's focus on people's welfare.

Recounting the challenges faced during Operation Sindoor and the severe floods in August and September, Sinha emphasized the power of unity in overcoming adversity. He addressed the public during the foundation stone ceremony, stating that 'unity is strength' and affirming commitment to serving the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir's citizens.

The project, which includes modern, resilient homes equipped with advanced technology, will be funded by HRDS-India, a non-governmental organization. Sinha also opened a new indoor stadium in Kathua, enhancing the district's sports infrastructure and boosting morale among local residents.

