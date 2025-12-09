Rebuilding Hope: New Homes and Sports Infrastructure Transform Kathua

In a move to rebuild communities devastated by recent natural disasters, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the construction of 344 new houses in Kathua district. This initiative aims to provide relief for families affected by recent calamities and underscores the administration's focus on people's welfare.

Recounting the challenges faced during Operation Sindoor and the severe floods in August and September, Sinha emphasized the power of unity in overcoming adversity. He addressed the public during the foundation stone ceremony, stating that 'unity is strength' and affirming commitment to serving the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir's citizens.

The project, which includes modern, resilient homes equipped with advanced technology, will be funded by HRDS-India, a non-governmental organization. Sinha also opened a new indoor stadium in Kathua, enhancing the district's sports infrastructure and boosting morale among local residents.