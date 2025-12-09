Left Menu

US-India Strategic Talks: Navigating Tariffs, Tech, and Trade

US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker's visit to India centers on advancing strategic and economic ties, which have been strained due to increased tariffs and differing stances on Russian oil. Talks seek to deepen collaboration in defense, energy, and technology, aiming for a significant trade deal by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:10 IST
US-India Strategic Talks: Navigating Tariffs, Tech, and Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, visited India to revitalize the strategic and economic partnership between the two nations. In light of strained relations due to increased tariffs and differing policies on Russian oil, her discussions with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri focused on translating high-level visions into concrete actions.

The conversations aimed to bolster cooperation in significant sectors such as defense, energy, and technology, seeking to achieve ambitious trade goals, including a potentially transformative USD 500 billion trade agreement by 2030. The talks also highlighted efforts to rebuild critical supply chains and enhance regional security.

This visit reflects both countries' commitment to overcoming hurdles and fostering a comprehensive partnership that supports innovation and aligns with India's global aspirations, even as geopolitical tensions, such as the use of Russian oil, remain a point of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025