US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, visited India to revitalize the strategic and economic partnership between the two nations. In light of strained relations due to increased tariffs and differing policies on Russian oil, her discussions with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri focused on translating high-level visions into concrete actions.

The conversations aimed to bolster cooperation in significant sectors such as defense, energy, and technology, seeking to achieve ambitious trade goals, including a potentially transformative USD 500 billion trade agreement by 2030. The talks also highlighted efforts to rebuild critical supply chains and enhance regional security.

This visit reflects both countries' commitment to overcoming hurdles and fostering a comprehensive partnership that supports innovation and aligns with India's global aspirations, even as geopolitical tensions, such as the use of Russian oil, remain a point of contention.

