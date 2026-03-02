Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil and Naval Defenses

In a significant development, Ukrainian drones have launched an attack on key Russian targets, causing a stir in the already tense relations between the two nations.

The Sheskharis oil terminal, located in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, was one of the primary targets of these unmanned aerial strikes, according to the Ukrainian SBU security service.

In addition to the oil terminal, Ukrainian drones also targeted Russian warships and air defense systems in the port, marking a bold escalation in tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)