Court Questions IndiGo Flight Cancellations Amid Crisis

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday grilled the Central government regarding the crisis that led to numerous cancellations of IndiGo flights, labeling the situation as a 'crisis'.

The court emphasized the inconvenience caused to stranded passengers and the broader economic impact of these cancellations.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed concern over other airlines reportedly exploiting the situation to raise ticket prices unreasonably.

The court learned that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo, which has apologized for the disruption.

The crisis was attributed to several non-compliance issues, including violations of crew duty hours, and a public interest litigation is demanding passenger support and refunds.

(With inputs from agencies.)