Collapse in Fes: A Tragic Wake-Up Call
Nineteen fatalities and sixteen injuries were reported following the collapse of two buildings in Morocco's Fes city. The incident raised concerns about the deteriorating living conditions and inadequate public services that had previously ignited protests in the country.
In a tragic incident, two buildings collapsed in Fes, Morocco, on Wednesday, resulting in at least 19 deaths and 16 injuries, according to state news sources.
The catastrophic collapse has spotlighted the increasing concerns regarding economic hardship and substandard public services in Morocco.
In recent months, spiralling living conditions prompted citizens to protest against poverty and inadequate public services, demanding government accountability.
