Left Menu

Collapse in Fes: A Tragic Wake-Up Call

Nineteen fatalities and sixteen injuries were reported following the collapse of two buildings in Morocco's Fes city. The incident raised concerns about the deteriorating living conditions and inadequate public services that had previously ignited protests in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:04 IST
Collapse in Fes: A Tragic Wake-Up Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, two buildings collapsed in Fes, Morocco, on Wednesday, resulting in at least 19 deaths and 16 injuries, according to state news sources.

The catastrophic collapse has spotlighted the increasing concerns regarding economic hardship and substandard public services in Morocco.

In recent months, spiralling living conditions prompted citizens to protest against poverty and inadequate public services, demanding government accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025