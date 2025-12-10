Left Menu

India's Rail Ticket Prices Remain Unparalleled in Affordability

Rail ticket prices in India are significantly lower than those in neighboring and developed countries, thanks to a Rs 60,000 crore subsidy from the Indian Railways. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the affordability compared to international standards, while addressing a query on senior citizen discounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:04 IST
India's Rail Ticket Prices Remain Unparalleled in Affordability
  • Country:
  • India

Rail ticket prices in India are the most affordable compared to both neighboring and developed countries, according to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He highlighted that the Indian Railways has provided a considerable Rs 60,000 crore subsidy to maintain low ticket costs.

During a session in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw responded to an inquiry regarding the restoration of rail ticket discounts for senior citizens, a practice suspended during the Covid pandemic. Despite the absence of these discounts, ticket prices remain a fraction—five to ten percent—of those in developed countries.

The minister further pointed out India's commitment to providing affordable transport options, ensuring that passenger travel remains accessible to its citizens amidst economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025