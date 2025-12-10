India's Rail Ticket Prices Remain Unparalleled in Affordability
Rail ticket prices in India are significantly lower than those in neighboring and developed countries, thanks to a Rs 60,000 crore subsidy from the Indian Railways. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the affordability compared to international standards, while addressing a query on senior citizen discounts.
Rail ticket prices in India are the most affordable compared to both neighboring and developed countries, according to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He highlighted that the Indian Railways has provided a considerable Rs 60,000 crore subsidy to maintain low ticket costs.
During a session in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw responded to an inquiry regarding the restoration of rail ticket discounts for senior citizens, a practice suspended during the Covid pandemic. Despite the absence of these discounts, ticket prices remain a fraction—five to ten percent—of those in developed countries.
The minister further pointed out India's commitment to providing affordable transport options, ensuring that passenger travel remains accessible to its citizens amidst economic pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
