Illegal Clinic 'Surgery' Ends Tragically After YouTube Tutorial

An illegal clinic in Kothi is the focus of a police investigation following the tragic death of a woman during surgery allegedly performed using a YouTube video tutorial.

The victim, Munishra Rawat, was reportedly taken to Shri Damodar Aushdhalaya by her husband for a stone-related ailment, where clinic operator Gyan Prakash Mishra proposed a Rs 25,000 surgical solution.

Mishra, allegedly intoxicated, conducted the surgery with his nephew's help, resulting in fatal complications. Authorities have been actively searching for the duo after sealing the unauthorized facility last Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)