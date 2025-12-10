Illegal Clinic 'Surgery' Ends Tragically After YouTube Tutorial
An unauthorized clinic in Kothi is under investigation following the death of Munishra Rawat after a surgery conducted by the owner using a YouTube video. The clinic, operated by Gyan Prakash Mishra, faced accusations after Rawat died post-operation. Authorities are seeking Mishra and his nephew, both currently on the run.
An illegal clinic in Kothi is the focus of a police investigation following the tragic death of a woman during surgery allegedly performed using a YouTube video tutorial.
The victim, Munishra Rawat, was reportedly taken to Shri Damodar Aushdhalaya by her husband for a stone-related ailment, where clinic operator Gyan Prakash Mishra proposed a Rs 25,000 surgical solution.
Mishra, allegedly intoxicated, conducted the surgery with his nephew's help, resulting in fatal complications. Authorities have been actively searching for the duo after sealing the unauthorized facility last Tuesday.
