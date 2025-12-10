Left Menu

Illegal Clinic 'Surgery' Ends Tragically After YouTube Tutorial

An unauthorized clinic in Kothi is under investigation following the death of Munishra Rawat after a surgery conducted by the owner using a YouTube video. The clinic, operated by Gyan Prakash Mishra, faced accusations after Rawat died post-operation. Authorities are seeking Mishra and his nephew, both currently on the run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:02 IST
Illegal Clinic 'Surgery' Ends Tragically After YouTube Tutorial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An illegal clinic in Kothi is the focus of a police investigation following the tragic death of a woman during surgery allegedly performed using a YouTube video tutorial.

The victim, Munishra Rawat, was reportedly taken to Shri Damodar Aushdhalaya by her husband for a stone-related ailment, where clinic operator Gyan Prakash Mishra proposed a Rs 25,000 surgical solution.

Mishra, allegedly intoxicated, conducted the surgery with his nephew's help, resulting in fatal complications. Authorities have been actively searching for the duo after sealing the unauthorized facility last Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025