Border Trade Through Nathula Pass: A Call for Urgent Action

BJP leader Dorjee Tshering Lepcha urges the Indian government to resume border trade through Nathula Pass, impacting economic and livelihood conditions in Sikkim. The prolonged closure affects local communities dependent on cross-border commerce. Discussions with China have taken place, but clarity on reopening is awaited.

Updated: 10-12-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:10 IST
  India

In a significant plea, BJP leader from Sikkim, Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, called on the Central Government to urgently reopen border trade through Nathula Pass, which has been suspended since 2020. He highlighted the severe economic impact on communities reliant on this vital route for their livelihoods.

During a session in Rajya Sabha, Lepcha pointed out that the continued closure has had detrimental effects on traditional traders, transporters, and local residents who depend historically on cross-border commerce with China. He emphasized the importance of the trade route as an economic lifeline and a confidence-building measure between the two nations.

Lepcha revealed that India and China have engaged in recent discussions, reaching an understanding in principle to reopen trade routes including Nathula Pass. However, the absence of an official announcement or timeline has left the affected communities in uncertainty, prompting a call for swift government clarification and action.

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

