Border Trade Through Nathula Pass: A Call for Urgent Action

In a significant plea, BJP leader from Sikkim, Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, called on the Central Government to urgently reopen border trade through Nathula Pass, which has been suspended since 2020. He highlighted the severe economic impact on communities reliant on this vital route for their livelihoods.

During a session in Rajya Sabha, Lepcha pointed out that the continued closure has had detrimental effects on traditional traders, transporters, and local residents who depend historically on cross-border commerce with China. He emphasized the importance of the trade route as an economic lifeline and a confidence-building measure between the two nations.

Lepcha revealed that India and China have engaged in recent discussions, reaching an understanding in principle to reopen trade routes including Nathula Pass. However, the absence of an official announcement or timeline has left the affected communities in uncertainty, prompting a call for swift government clarification and action.