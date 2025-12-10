UAE's $550 Million Pledge Boosts Global Humanitarian Efforts
The UAE, under President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pledges $550 million to aid the UN's Global Humanitarian Overview. This support reinforces the UAE's commitment to international disaster response and collaboration with UN agencies, ensuring aid reaches vulnerable populations worldwide, reflecting the UAE's dedication to humanitarian leadership.
In a significant move reflecting its commitment to global humanitarian efforts, the UAE, led by President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced a pledge of $550 million to support the United Nations' Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO). This pledge is part of a broader initiative aimed at raising $33 billion by 2026 to assist approximately 135 million people across 23 humanitarian operations globally, including programs benefiting refugees and migrants.
The pledge underscores the UAE's dedication to international cooperation in times of crisis, ensuring rapid and effective humanitarian responses. Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, the UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, emphasized the nation's commitment to prioritizing aid access for the most vulnerable, in alignment with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
The announcement received widespread praise from global humanitarian leaders, including Tom Fletcher of OCHA and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of WHO. They highlighted the vital role of the UAE's support in addressing critical needs and preventing health system collapses. Various UN bodies, including UNICEF and UNHCR, echoed appreciation, noting the impact of the UAE's contributions on children and forcibly displaced populations worldwide.
Cindy McCain of the World Food Programme lauded the UAE's pledge as a crucial lifeline during escalating humanitarian crises. The initiative reinforces the strategic partnership between the UAE and the UN, signifying a unified global effort to protect lives and stabilize crisis-hit regions, in line with the UAE's humanitarian leadership.
