Maharashtra Speaker Deems EV Toll Collection 'Illegal', Urges Waiver Enforcement

In a decisive stance, Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar labeled the toll collection from electric vehicles on major expressways as 'illegal' and urged for immediate government action.

Minister Dada Bhuse, addressing the assembly, confirmed reports of unauthorized deductions and pledged expedited measures to correct this oversight.

Legislators have called for a robust refund mechanism for affected EV users, underscoring the urgency for policy adherence and public commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)