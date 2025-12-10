Maharashtra Speaker Deems EV Toll Collection 'Illegal', Urges Waiver Enforcement
Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar deemed toll collection from electric vehicles on Mumbai-Pune and Samruddhi expressways 'illegal'. He demanded the government enforce the waiver within eight days. Minister Dada Bhuse acknowledged wrongful toll deduction, promising swift resolution. A refund mechanism for wrongly charged users was also discussed.
In a decisive stance, Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar labeled the toll collection from electric vehicles on major expressways as 'illegal' and urged for immediate government action.
Minister Dada Bhuse, addressing the assembly, confirmed reports of unauthorized deductions and pledged expedited measures to correct this oversight.
Legislators have called for a robust refund mechanism for affected EV users, underscoring the urgency for policy adherence and public commitments.
