New Liquor Policy in Maharashtra: Housing Society's Consent Mandatory
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced a new policy requiring liquor shops to obtain mandatory consent from registered housing societies before commencing operations. This policy aims to uniformly regulate liquor shop operations across the state, ensuring compliance and addressing concerns raised by residents about unauthorized establishments.
In a decisive move, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar declared that liquor shops, including those selling Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and country liquor, must secure approval from registered housing societies before setting up in their premises.
Addressing the state legislature, Pawar emphasized the uniform application of this policy across Maharashtra. The decision follows queries raised by BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap, who highlighted issues pertaining to unauthorized liquor shops in the Chinchwad-Kalewadi area of Pune district.
Jagtap cited an example of Vikrant Wine, which began operations under questionable circumstances, with incomplete documentation at the Sahyadri Society. Responding to these concerns, Pawar underscored that this policy ensures that housing societies have a say in commercial activities, especially concerning liquor outlets, within their premises.
