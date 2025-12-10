Shimla's Tibetan Community Celebrates the Dalai Lama's Nobel Anniversary

The Tibetan community in Shimla, a hill town in Northern India, gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the 36th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the 14th Dalai Lama, coinciding with World Human Rights Day. The ceremony featured the traditional offering of Mendel Tensum to a portrait of the Dalai Lama, led by Chief Guest Kyabje Khentrul Kunga Choephel Chok from Jonang Monastery. Other notable attendees included Tibetan LTA Secretary Tenzin Palden and CRO Shimla Lhakpa Tsering, who joined in offering white scarves in tribute.

The community vocalized the Tibetan and Indian national anthems, alongside a Nobel Peace Prize song performed by students from the Sambhota Tibetan School. A minute of silence honored Tibetans who have self-immolated for their cause. Chief Representative Officer of the Central Tibetan Administration in Shimla, Lhakpa Tsering, remarked on the day's significance, celebrating the Dalai Lama's 90 years and his Nobel Peace Prize anniversary as 'Karuna Divas' or Compassion Day.

Tsering recalled the 1989 conferring day when the Dalai Lama emphasized the Nobel Prize as a symbol of truth, peace, and courage. Despite the losses faced by Tibetans, including monastery destructions and lost lives, the Dalai Lama urged for peaceful dialogue. Tibetan Buddhists worldwide, including Wangyal Lama, emphasized spreading the Dalai Lama's messages of peace and happiness, reinforcing the global admiration for his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)