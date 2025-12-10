Left Menu

Blast Unveils Risks at Nagaland's Hornbill Festival

A blast injured four at Nagaland's Hornbill festival during manual drying of gunpowder for traditional firearms. The incident unfolded at a cultural house belonging to the Sangtam tribe. One individual sustained severe burns but is stable. The festival, a key tourism event, concludes on Wednesday.

Kisama | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A blast at Nagaland's Hornbill festival in Kisama village injured four people, highlighting safety concerns during traditional activities. The accident occurred while gunpowder was being manually dried for muzzle-loading firearms, a festival highlight.

The incident took place at a morung, a cultural house representing the Sangtam tribe, on Tuesday. These morungs showcase heritage and customs to visitors, making the undeniable risks of such traditional practices apparent when gunpowder caught fire, leading to the blast.

Of the four injured, three suffered minor injuries, while one person sustained severe burns to his face and hands. Although his condition was initially worrying, he is now reported to be out of danger. The Hornbill festival, which began on December 1, concludes on Wednesday night. This incident underscores the delicate balance between cultural tradition and safety in public festivals.

