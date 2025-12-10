Left Menu

Forging Stronger Ties: Italy's Strategic Partnership with India

In an exclusive piece, Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani emphasizes Italy's priority to strengthen economic, trade, and cultural ties with India. He highlights the importance of business forums, increased investments, and collaboration in technology and innovation to foster mutual growth and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:26 IST
The strengthening of trade ties between Italy and India has taken a formidable stride with the latest initiative from Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. During a visit to Mumbai, Tajani emphasized Italy's commitment to bolstering its strategic partnership with India through enhanced economic, cultural, and innovative exchanges.

Tajani's visit coincided with a Business Forum in Mumbai, marking the third such event in less than a year. This initiative aims to facilitate collaboration among companies from both nations, focusing on sectors like automotive, agri-food, and technology. He underscored Italy's interest in India's robust market growth and expressed determination to aid Italian companies in achieving substantial results.

Eyes are set on finalizing the EU-India Free Trade Agreement, expected to bring more opportunities for Italian SMEs. With significant future investments and projects such as Innovit India, both nations are poised to benefit from increased technological and industrial collaboration, reinforcing a long-standing friendship rooted in history and shared goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

