Govt cuts IndiGo's flight schedule by 1o per cent: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:13 IST
Cut in Indigo flight schedule to help stabilise airline operations, reduce cancellations: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
While abiding by curtailed schedule, IndiGo will continue to cover all destinations as before: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
Opposition parties stage walkout in Lok Sabha after Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu's statement on IndiGo disruptions.
Through our policies, we are encouraging more new airlines to start and operate in India: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.
IndiGo was ordered to issue refunds promptly, more than Rs 750 crore has already reached passengers: Civil aviation minister.