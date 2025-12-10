Left Menu

Kia Unveils All-New Seltos, Redefining SUV Segment in India

Kia India has launched the all-new Kia Seltos, promising to redefine the SUV segment. Bookings start from December 11 with an initial payment of Rs 25,000. The company highlights significant upgrades in design and technology, with pricing details set for release on January 2, 2026.

Kia India has premiered its all-new Kia Seltos, signaling a milestone in the competitive SUV market. Described as a benchmark-setter, the vehicle is now open for booking from December 11 with a payment starting at Rs 25,000.

During the unveiling ceremony, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director & CEO of Kia India, emphasized that the new Seltos is not just a generational upgrade; it's a bold statement of the company's commitment to transforming the segment. The updated SUV, boasting enhanced design and state-of-the-art technology, redefines industry standards.

Lee highlighted the vehicle's design tailored for Indian conditions without compromising international quality, showcasing Kia's ambition to lead the market. Pricing for the innovative Seltos will be made public on January 2, 2026.

