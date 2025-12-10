Aviation Authority Takes Action Amid Flight Delays

In the wake of widespread flight disruptions, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) conducted unannounced inspections at major airports facing heavy air traffic on Tuesday. Madhu Sudan Shankar, Joint Secretary of MoCA, visited Mumbai airport, asserting that the situation is under control and improvements were underway.

Shankar reported discussions with stakeholders, including airport operators and ATC managers. Domestic flight delays primarily impacted routes from Mumbai to cities like Ahmedabad and Delhi. Additionally, he noted that 780 baggage items had been located at the airport, with the majority set for dispatch to passengers within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, MoCA Director Tanvi Sundriyal inspected the city's airport to address ongoing IndiGo operational issues. She assessed key passenger areas and communicated with affected travelers, ensuring continuous efforts to enhance operations. A meeting with senior airport and airline officials focused on further streamlining procedures and boosting passenger services.

Sundriyal commended existing measures such as increased staffing and real-time updates. She reiterated the ministry's dedication to prioritizing passenger safety and conveniences, with oversight on restoring services promptly. The Airport Authority of India assured passengers of their commitment to resuming normal operations efficiently.

Additionally, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu summoned IndiGo's top management, amidst an inquiry into service disruptions attributed to crew mismanagement and inadequate communication. Consequently, the ministry directed IndiGo to cut overall operations by 10% to stabilize services, while maintaining destination coverage.

