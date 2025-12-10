Border Tensions Escalate: Thailand-Cambodia Conflict Intensifies
Recent border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have resulted in thousands of displacements and several casualties. The conflict, affecting civilians and disrupting regional events like the Southeast Asian Games, has yet to see a peaceful resolution despite attempts at mediation.
Hundreds of thousands of people are facing displacement as renewed fighting between Thailand and Cambodia shows no sign of stopping. Temporary shelters have been inundated with those fleeing the escalating violence.
The conflict has seen the closure of over 700 schools in Thailand alone, with hundreds more affected in Cambodia. Casualties continue to rise, and diplomatic efforts to mediate the crisis remain ineffective.
Tensions have spilled over into regional events, notably causing Cambodia's withdrawal from the Southeast Asian Games held in Thailand. Both sides have escalated their military responses, leading to calls for international intervention.
