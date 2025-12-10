Rising Yields: Europe's Bond Market Shifts Amid Central Bank Decisions

Germany's government borrowing costs climbed to new heights, reflecting traders' assessment that the European Central Bank is unlikely to implement further rate cuts. This development unfolds as the financial markets focus on a pivotal Federal Reserve meeting later today, with Germany's 10-year yield rising over 4 basis points to reach 2.89%.

Recent comments by Isabel Schabel, a key ECB board member, suggested possible increases in euro interest rates, creating ripples throughout the market. Concurrently, other ECB figures, like François Villeroy de Galhau, maintained their forecasts of stable rates, cementing the perception that further cuts are improbable.

In contrast, the Federal Reserve is anticipated to cut rates by 25 basis points. This expectation has drawn attention while France and Italy see parallel rises in their 10-year yields. French lawmakers narrowly passed a pivotal social security budget, adding layers of financial and political complexity to the broader economic context.

