Tragedy Strikes Fez: Building Collapse Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in Morocco's historic city of Fez on Wednesday as the collapse of two buildings led to the death of at least 19 residents and injured 16 more, according to state reports.

The disaster occurred in the Al-Mustaqbal neighborhood, where two adjacent four-storey structures housed eight families. Local officials confirmed the collapse happened overnight.

Emergency responders and civil protection units rushed to the site, initiating around-the-clock search and rescue efforts. The injured were admitted to the university hospital center in Fez. The operation to locate potential survivors continues as the city mourns.

(With inputs from agencies.)