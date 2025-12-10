Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Fez: Building Collapse Claims Lives

In Fez, Morocco, two adjacent four-storey buildings collapsed overnight, resulting in the deaths of 19 people and injuring 16 others. Emergency services responded swiftly, launching search and rescue efforts. Injured individuals were taken to a local hospital as authorities continue their operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in Morocco's historic city of Fez on Wednesday as the collapse of two buildings led to the death of at least 19 residents and injured 16 more, according to state reports.

The disaster occurred in the Al-Mustaqbal neighborhood, where two adjacent four-storey structures housed eight families. Local officials confirmed the collapse happened overnight.

Emergency responders and civil protection units rushed to the site, initiating around-the-clock search and rescue efforts. The injured were admitted to the university hospital center in Fez. The operation to locate potential survivors continues as the city mourns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

