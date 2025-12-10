Kangana Ranaut Defends Modi, Criticizes Opposition's Disruptions
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut addressed the Lok Sabha, asserting Prime Minister Modi's victories are due to his popularity, not electoral manipulation. She criticized opposition members for hindering parliamentary proceedings and mocked their demands for old voting systems. Ranaut also defended women’s dignity and highlighted initiatives empowering women.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, speaking in the Lok Sabha, declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's electoral successes stem from his widespread popularity, not manipulation of voting systems, stating he has "hacked people's hearts." She participated actively in the debate on 'Election Reforms.'
Ranaut expressed concern over repeated disruptions by opposition members in the past year, labeling them as "traumatic" due to their unruly behavior, which included shouting and creating chaos in the House.
She defended women's rights to dignity during parliamentary debates and spotlighted initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao while criticizing demands from opposition members to revert to outdated voting methods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Belarus Opposition Leader Highlights the Complex Dynamics of Political Prisoners
Amit Shah Criticizes Opposition on Election Reforms and SIR
Vande Mataram Debate in Parliament: A Tug-of-War Over Patriotism
Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi Clash in Parliament Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations
Opposition can boycott Parliament, but we will ensure that no illegal immigrant remains in voter list: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.