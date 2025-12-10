Kangana Ranaut Defends Modi, Criticizes Opposition's Disruptions

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, speaking in the Lok Sabha, declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's electoral successes stem from his widespread popularity, not manipulation of voting systems, stating he has "hacked people's hearts." She participated actively in the debate on 'Election Reforms.'

Ranaut expressed concern over repeated disruptions by opposition members in the past year, labeling them as "traumatic" due to their unruly behavior, which included shouting and creating chaos in the House.

She defended women's rights to dignity during parliamentary debates and spotlighted initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao while criticizing demands from opposition members to revert to outdated voting methods.

