Delhi's Traffic Challenge: A CCTV Snapshot

Delhi's traffic violations surged in September and October, with over 3.83 lakh cases caught on CCTV. Overspeeding was the most common issue, accounting for more than half of the violations. Traffic police enforced rules rigorously, issuing significant numbers of challans for parking and helmet violations, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi's streets witnessed a staggering rise in traffic violations, with over 3.83 lakh cases documented by CCTV cameras in September and October. This surge highlights pervasive issues like overspeeding, helmet infractions, and improper parking.

Overspeeding alone represented over 50% of violations, showcasing a pressing need for stringent measures. For instance, September recorded 1,64,738 cases of speeding by light motor vehicles, while October saw an uptick to 2,18,354 such cases.

Traffic police actively issued challans, focusing on infractions like improper parking and missing documents, maintaining law and order on Delhi's bustling roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

