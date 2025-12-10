Delhi's Traffic Challenge: A CCTV Snapshot

Delhi's streets witnessed a staggering rise in traffic violations, with over 3.83 lakh cases documented by CCTV cameras in September and October. This surge highlights pervasive issues like overspeeding, helmet infractions, and improper parking.

Overspeeding alone represented over 50% of violations, showcasing a pressing need for stringent measures. For instance, September recorded 1,64,738 cases of speeding by light motor vehicles, while October saw an uptick to 2,18,354 such cases.

Traffic police actively issued challans, focusing on infractions like improper parking and missing documents, maintaining law and order on Delhi's bustling roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)