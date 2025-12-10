DGCA Assembles Oversight Team to Address IndiGo Crew Shortage Crisis

In response to widespread flight cancellations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has established a dedicated oversight team to target issues at Rahul Bhatia-controlled IndiGo. These cancellations stem from a reported crew shortage.

A newly formed committee, comprised of aviation inspectors, has been stationed at IndiGo's headquarters. They will meticulously evaluate flight operation parameters, such as fleet size, pilot availability, and crew rostering schedules, aiming to identify procedural shortcomings.

Furthermore, additional DGCA officials will assess IndiGo's domestic and international cancellations, refund mechanisms, and overall passenger satisfaction. The team is tasked with submitting a comprehensive report by 6 PM daily, as IndiGo battles operational challenges incited by recent regulatory changes.