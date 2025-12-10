Karnataka Proposes Quantum Leap with New Innovation Network

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has officially requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's backing in creating a pioneering Quantum Materials Innovation Network (Q-MINt) in Bengaluru. This strategic proposal is aimed at making the city a cornerstone of India's National Quantum Mission.

Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka's prowess in quantum materials, R&D, and innovation, emphasizing the state's potential to boost quantum technologies like computers and communications. Urging support under the National Quantum Mission, he stressed that Q-MINt could play a pivotal role in securing technological sovereignty and generating enduring economic benefits.

The chief minister detailed a substantial Rs 150 crore capital outlay to develop infrastructure for quantum materials. By establishing collaborative education and research networks, Karnataka seeks to lead in national and global quantum advancements. An appeal was made for the prime minister's support, reaffirming the state's readiness to partner with the central government.

