Merck Foundation, Cabo Verde First Lady Sign MoU to Boost Healthcare Capacity

The Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, has strengthened its partnership with Cabo Verde through the signing of a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement was formalised during a high-level meeting between Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, and H.E. Dr. Débora Katisa Carvalho, First Lady of Cabo Verde and Ambassador of the “More Than a Mother” campaign.

The ceremony took place at the 7th Edition of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative (MFFLI) Summit 2025, which gathered First Ladies of Africa and Asia to discuss strategies for addressing critical social and health challenges.

Strengthening Healthcare Capacity Through Specialized Training

Dr. Rasha Kelej highlighted the deepening collaboration between Merck Foundation and Cabo Verde, announcing that young doctors from the country are set to begin specialized training programs in Oncology and Fertility.

“This marks an important milestone in building healthcare capacity in Cabo Verde,” she said, emphasizing that the new MoU will expand ongoing programs and strengthen future initiatives.

Merck Foundation has already provided over 2,400 scholarships to doctors across 52 countries in more than 44 underserved medical specialties, positioning it as a key contributor to healthcare transformation in low-resource regions.

First Lady Dr. Carvalho Applauds the Partnership’s Impact

First Lady Dr. Débora Katisa Carvalho shared her pride in Cabo Verde’s participation in the summit alongside fellow African and Asian First Ladies. She confirmed that Cabo Verde has officially launched the Merck Foundation Scholarships Program, enrolling doctors in critical medical fields that will significantly enhance national healthcare capabilities.

She also celebrated the launch of the Educating Linda program in Cabo Verde, which has already awarded scholarships to 42 students to support their education.

“Education is the foundation of every thriving nation,” the First Lady said, underlining the long-term impact of empowering youth—especially girls—through education.

Strategic Engagement Through the First Ladies Initiative

The 7th MFFLI Summit included a strategy session between the First Lady and Dr. Kelej to shape future cooperation. Discussions focused on:

Strengthening healthcare and media capacity in Cabo Verde

Scaling awareness campaigns on infertility, GBV, diabetes, hypertension, and other social and health issues

Expanding doctor training across additional medical specialties

Growing public engagement through art, media, and community programs

A dedicated MFFLI committee meeting brought together First Ladies and the Merck Foundation leadership to share national impact reports and define forward-looking strategies for joint development programs.

Harnessing Media, Art, and Education for Social Transformation

Merck Foundation, in partnership with the office of the First Lady, has conducted two editions of Online Health Media Training for Cabo Verdean journalists to enhance reporting on sensitive health and social issues.

To further strengthen advocacy, the foundation announced the open call for submissions for its eight major awards for:

Journalists

Musicians

Fashion designers

Filmmakers

Students

Emerging creative talents

These awards encourage impactful communication on infertility stigma, supporting girl education, ending GBV, and raising awareness on NCDs.

Children’s Storybooks Launched in Portuguese

As part of its community outreach mission, Merck Foundation and the First Lady launched seven children’s storybooks, translated into Portuguese. Titles include:

More Than a Mother

Educating Linda

Jackline’s Rescue

Not Who You Are

Ride into the Future

Sugar-Free Jude

Mark’s Pressure

These storybooks address infertility stigma, GBV, girl education, diabetes, and hypertension, enabling early education on important health and social topics.

A Growing Continental Footprint

The Merck Foundation continues to expand its influence through:

3,700+ journalists trained across 35+ countries

8 annual awards promoting awareness and advocacy

30+ original songs addressing social and health challenges

9 children’s storybooks in multiple languages

6 awareness-focused animation films in five languages

Pan-African TV program “Our Africa” promoting Art and Fashion with Purpose

1,040+ scholarships for underprivileged schoolgirls across 18 African nations

A strong digital footprint with 15 social media channels and over 8 million followers

A Shared Vision for Cabo Verde’s Future

The new MoU reaffirms the shared commitment of Merck Foundation and the Government of Cabo Verde to:

Expand medical capacity

Empower youth and women

Strengthen media engagement

Promote health education

Address social inequalities

Through partnerships, education, medical training, and advocacy-driven programs, the foundation is helping Cabo Verde build a healthier, more inclusive, and empowered society.