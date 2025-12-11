Western Washington Faces Worst-Case Flood Scenario Amid Heavy Rains

Residents in Western Washington are diligently packing up their belongings as they prepare to flee rising rivers. The area is facing another wave of torrential rain, compounding the damage from a storm that caused rescues and road closures the previous day.

An atmospheric river over the Pacific Northwest is pushing rivers like the Skagit River toward record highs, leading to expected significant flooding. In the agricultural valley north of Seattle, locals are actively sandbagging in Mount Vernon, bracing for evacuation if necessary.

The emergency has prompted a state-wide declaration from Governor Bob Ferguson. With the threat of lives at risk, the Washington National Guard has been mobilized to assist vulnerable communities. While Mount Vernon's flood defenses are sturdy, the threat remains significant, with further rain expected soon.

