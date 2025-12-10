Left Menu

Unilever Eyes Massive Opportunities in India's Booming Economy

India's economic growth and GST reduction present significant opportunities for Unilever and Hindustan Unilever. CEO Fernando Fernandez highlights the impact of these changes on consumption and market dynamics. The company aims to align its growth with India's GDP expansion, capitalizing on the diverse income levels within the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's recent GST reduction and high GDP growth have created substantial opportunities for Unilever and its Indian subsidiary, Hindustan Unilever. According to CEO Fernando Fernandez, these economic changes could greatly benefit the company.

Speaking at a JP Morgan Fireside Chat, Fernandez noted that India's economic environment has become more appealing due to government actions, such as reducing GST, personal income tax, and interest rates. These moves aim to stabilize the economy, which has faced challenges like double-digit food inflation in recent years.

Fernandez, who recently visited India, said the country offers immense growth potential with a diverse range of income levels. Unilever aims to align its volume growth with India's GDP expansion, leveraging its strong market position. The company has also made strategic leadership changes in India to drive this growth initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

