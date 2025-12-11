Interest Rate Cut Sparks Wall Street Rally Amid Economic Uncertainty

Major U.S. stock indexes soared, while Treasury yields dipped, after the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cut, signaling potential future decreases despite indicating a pause. The Fed's move highlights concerns over the U.S. labor market, outweighing worries about persistent inflation.

The quarter-point rate cut followed the Fed's two-day meeting, with Chair Jerome Powell revealing economic uncertainties but no clear direction on subsequent cuts. Despite the lack of definitive guidance, the prospect of further rate reductions lifted investor sentiment, boosting markets.

Market reactions were palpable, as the Dow Jones surged over 497 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq followed suit. Investors remain hopeful, although data delays from the recent U.S. government shutdown could complicate future rate decisions.

