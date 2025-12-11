Left Menu

Russian Air Defences Thwart Drone Attack on Moscow

Russian air defenses intercepted 31 drones targeting Moscow, according to the city's mayor. The incident, spanning Wednesday evening and overnight, involved drones being downed within 3.5 hours. Emergency crews are assessing the situation, with no reported damage or injuries, and airport operations in Moscow and nearby areas have been suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 06:29 IST
Russian Air Defences Thwart Drone Attack on Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to protect Moscow, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted 31 drones heading toward the city, as confirmed by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on his Telegram channel.

The incident, which occurred over a 3.5-hour period on Wednesday evening and overnight, prompted emergency crews to investigate debris from the downed drones. Fortunately, no damage or injuries have been reported.

As a precaution, Rosaviatsia, Russia's civil aviation authority, halted operations at Moscow's airports, with Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg stepping in to accommodate diverted flights. Several central Russian airports also suspended arrivals and departures amid this temporary disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025