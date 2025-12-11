Russian Air Defences Thwart Drone Attack on Moscow

In a strategic move to protect Moscow, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted 31 drones heading toward the city, as confirmed by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on his Telegram channel.

The incident, which occurred over a 3.5-hour period on Wednesday evening and overnight, prompted emergency crews to investigate debris from the downed drones. Fortunately, no damage or injuries have been reported.

As a precaution, Rosaviatsia, Russia's civil aviation authority, halted operations at Moscow's airports, with Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg stepping in to accommodate diverted flights. Several central Russian airports also suspended arrivals and departures amid this temporary disruption.

