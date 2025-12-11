Celebrating the Legacy of Pranab Mukherjee: An Asset to Indian Democracy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, highlighting the lasting impact of the former president's vision on Indian democracy.

In a message posted on social media, Adityanath praised Mukherjee for his simplicity and dedication to the nation's interests, calling these qualities an "invaluable asset" to the democratic fabric of India.

Pranab Mukherjee, remembered as a political stalwart, served as India's 13th president. Over his distinguished career, he held pivotal positions as foreign, defence, commerce, and finance minister. Born in 1935 in West Bengal, Mukherjee's contributions remain etched in India's history following his passing in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)