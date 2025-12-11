Controversy Erupts Over Trump Image on National Park Passes

In a bold move on Wednesday, an environmental group filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Interior Department to prevent the inclusion of President Donald Trump's image on national park passes set for next year's sale. The legal action was initiated by the Center for Biological Diversity, which argues that federal law mandates the annual 'America the Beautiful Pass' should feature the winning image from a national photo contest showcasing park or forest scenery.

The controversial redesign decision stems from the Interior Department's choice to substitute a winning photo of Glacier National Park with a close-up image of Trump. The lawsuit alleges this act, conducted without congressional approval, infringes on the 2004 Federal Lands Recreational Enhancement Act.

Critics, including Kieran Suckling of the Center for Biological Diversity, argue that the national parks should not serve as a platform for personal branding, while the Interior Department's move to introduce higher fees for foreign visitors and changes in admission-free holidays has stirred further dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)