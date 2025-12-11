Structural Failures Prompt Sweeping NHAI Overhaul
The collapse of a reinforced soil wall on NH-66 in Mylakkadu due to poor soil quality has prompted NHAI to initiate action against contractors and engineers. A high-level committee and numerous geotechnical agencies have been appointed to reassess soil conditions and construction quality to prevent future incidents.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is taking swift action following the collapse of a Reinforced Soil (RS) wall at Mylakkadu, part of the NH-66 development, citing inadequate soil bearing capacity as the cause. The failure highlights critical concerns over soil quality and construction practices.
The collapse took place on December 5 at a 9.4-meter-high RS wall, marking an approach to a vehicular underpass. Preliminary investigations suggest a deep-seated shear or bearing capacity failure as the cause. Consequently, the contractor (M/s Shivalaya) and the Independent Engineer (M/s Feedback - Satra JV) have been temporarily barred from future bidding, given show-cause notices for possible debarment, alongside monetary penalties.
NHAI is appointing 18 geotechnical agencies tasked with soil sampling and testing across NH-66. Sites built, under construction, or pending initiation are under scrutiny to ensure structural integrity. A comprehensive reassessment of RS walls will be undertaken, with remedial actions implemented where necessary to prevent further incidents.
