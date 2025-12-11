Left Menu

Structural Failures Prompt Sweeping NHAI Overhaul

The collapse of a reinforced soil wall on NH-66 in Mylakkadu due to poor soil quality has prompted NHAI to initiate action against contractors and engineers. A high-level committee and numerous geotechnical agencies have been appointed to reassess soil conditions and construction quality to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 11-12-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 09:28 IST
Structural Failures Prompt Sweeping NHAI Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is taking swift action following the collapse of a Reinforced Soil (RS) wall at Mylakkadu, part of the NH-66 development, citing inadequate soil bearing capacity as the cause. The failure highlights critical concerns over soil quality and construction practices.

The collapse took place on December 5 at a 9.4-meter-high RS wall, marking an approach to a vehicular underpass. Preliminary investigations suggest a deep-seated shear or bearing capacity failure as the cause. Consequently, the contractor (M/s Shivalaya) and the Independent Engineer (M/s Feedback - Satra JV) have been temporarily barred from future bidding, given show-cause notices for possible debarment, alongside monetary penalties.

NHAI is appointing 18 geotechnical agencies tasked with soil sampling and testing across NH-66. Sites built, under construction, or pending initiation are under scrutiny to ensure structural integrity. A comprehensive reassessment of RS walls will be undertaken, with remedial actions implemented where necessary to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025