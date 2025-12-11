Structural Failures Prompt Sweeping NHAI Overhaul

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is taking swift action following the collapse of a Reinforced Soil (RS) wall at Mylakkadu, part of the NH-66 development, citing inadequate soil bearing capacity as the cause. The failure highlights critical concerns over soil quality and construction practices.

The collapse took place on December 5 at a 9.4-meter-high RS wall, marking an approach to a vehicular underpass. Preliminary investigations suggest a deep-seated shear or bearing capacity failure as the cause. Consequently, the contractor (M/s Shivalaya) and the Independent Engineer (M/s Feedback - Satra JV) have been temporarily barred from future bidding, given show-cause notices for possible debarment, alongside monetary penalties.

NHAI is appointing 18 geotechnical agencies tasked with soil sampling and testing across NH-66. Sites built, under construction, or pending initiation are under scrutiny to ensure structural integrity. A comprehensive reassessment of RS walls will be undertaken, with remedial actions implemented where necessary to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)